Photo 3500
Wabi Sabi 2024(d)
Seijaku - a sense of stillness, tranquility, and serenity; simplicity, silence, solitude; finding peace and balance amidst chaos
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2024: Happy New Year, everyone! I'm still here, starting year twelve. Seems crazy to me; time goes by so fast! Have a great year, friends!
Helge E. Storheim
ace
I like how only the little twig is in focus.
January 21st, 2024
