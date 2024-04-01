Previous
Two Sprouts Conversing by juliedduncan
Photo 3570

Two Sprouts Conversing

Sprout #2: What's that on your leg?
Sprout #1: What? EEK!!! Get it off!!!
(For the Capture 52 Project, week 13 - "Sparks Joy" - I always get a kick out of anthropomorphizing things I find in nature.) ;)
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Julie Duncan

Photo Details

