Morel Dilemma by juliedduncan
Photo 3582

Morel Dilemma

I only found three, and two were pretty dried out. Should I pick them or not? Call me a fool, but I decided to leave it and only take a photograph. ;)
13th April 2024 13th Apr 24

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
