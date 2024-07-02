Sign up
Photo 3661
Little Claws Hanging On
I'm fairly happy with this photo, but a little disappointed that I couldn't capture the delicate powder-blue splashes on the mid-wings. Such a lovely creature!
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
2
2
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year
6765
photos
138
followers
65
following
1003% complete
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
30th June 2024 6:27pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Corinne C
ace
Amazing capture
July 2nd, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Terrific.
July 2nd, 2024
