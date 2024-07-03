Previous
World Watercolor Month, Day 3, Turn by juliedduncan
World Watercolor Month, Day 3, Turn

I’ve decided that, no matter how much the outcome horrifies me, I will post. I’ve made my 3 year old granddaughter look like a 50 year old tourist, but no matter. I learned a lot from this, and that’s what it’s all about. 🤪
3rd July 2024

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
gloria jones ace
lol...Interesting outcome
July 3rd, 2024  
Julie Duncan ace
@seattlite Right? Ha ha ha! ;)
July 3rd, 2024  
