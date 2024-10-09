Previous
Next
Croctober 9 - Vitamins by juliedduncan
Photo 3751

Croctober 9 - Vitamins

Croc likes to keep his brain cells functioning with a regular dose of magnesium. However, with a brain the size of a peanut, I question the efficacy of this practice.
9th October 2024 9th Oct 24

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
1027% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
…he might want to adjust that dose a little…
October 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise