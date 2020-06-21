Previous
Next
Define "Temporarily" by juliedduncan
Photo 1287

Define "Temporarily"

So geeked that I caught my husband's reflection so creepily in the window. He was holding an umbrella over me because it was drizzling.
21st June 2020 21st Jun 20

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
Here I go with year eight! This community has been a lot of fun for me, and a huge...
352% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise