Study #52 by juliedduncan
Photo 1436

Study #52

Prismacolor Scholar colored pencils on marker paper. I like how this one turned out, although it is a bit waxy on the paper I used. Will try Bristol or multi media next time.
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

Julie Duncan

