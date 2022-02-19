Sign up
Photo 1436
Study #52
Prismacolor Scholar colored pencils on marker paper. I like how this one turned out, although it is a bit waxy on the paper I used. Will try Bristol or multi media next time.
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
Julie Duncan
@juliedduncan
This is year ten for me on 365, so it's a bit of a milestone year. I have greatly enjoyed our kind and helpful community,...
