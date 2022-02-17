Sign up
Photo 1435
"Water Flowing Underground"
Study #51
(Talking Heads)
17th February 2022
17th Feb 22
2
1
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
This is year ten for me on 365, so it's a bit of a milestone year. I have greatly enjoyed our kind and helpful community,...
Sharon Lee
ace
love the colours
February 17th, 2022
Janet B.
ace
Beautiful image, Julie!
February 17th, 2022
