Photo 1483
Spotty Freeze
This looks like it's been skated upon, but no.
20th December 2022
20th Dec 22
1
1
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
This is year ten for me on 365, so it's a bit of a milestone year. I have greatly enjoyed our kind and helpful community,...
6125
photos
138
followers
66
following
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
album#2
gloria jones
ace
Love the lines of bare trees...nice composition
December 20th, 2022
