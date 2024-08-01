Previous
Confused Arachnid by juliedduncan
Photo 1612

Confused Arachnid

Or, maybe this little Goldenrod Crab Spider just prefers Queen Anne's Lace? At any rate, I was tickled to find such a large specimen! I got one shot before she scampered underneath the flower.
1st August 2024 1st Aug 24

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
Dave ace
Wonderful find.
August 1st, 2024  
Annie D ace
She's gorgeous
August 1st, 2024  
Julie Duncan ace
@darchibald @annied Thank you! :)
August 1st, 2024  
