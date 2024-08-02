Sign up
Photo 1614
LOTR - FOTR - "A Long-Expected Party"
"I don't know half of you half as well as I should like; and I like less than half of you half as well as you deserve." (Bilbo Baggins)
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
Julie Duncan
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
6813
photos
135
followers
64
following
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
album#2
