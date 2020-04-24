Previous
Next
Just an Old Fashioned Love Song by juliedduncan
Photo 863

Just an Old Fashioned Love Song

24th April 2020 24th Apr 20

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
Here I go with year eight! This community has been a lot of fun for me, and a huge...
236% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Domenico Dodaro ace
Julie, your titles always open one’s eyes on a completely unexpected way of looking. Not only nice pictures, but matter for thought - I mean, nothing philosophical, just stop and watch. I would love to listen to your advice on how titling my new novel!
Ah, fav, of course!
April 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise