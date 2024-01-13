I Want It!

Sign up
Photo 1023
But, it's out of my reach. :(
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2024: Happy New Year, everyone! I'm still here, starting year twelve. Seems crazy to me; time goes by so fast! Have a great year, friends! 2023:...
Dave
ace
Nice shot and wonderful focus. We have a collection of nests in a large jar. The nests came from our walls when we remodeled.
January 13th, 2024
Julie Duncan
ace
@darchibald
Thank you! This one would not fit in a jar. My Grandpa collected these and hung them up in his welding shop. He must have had at least a dozen. I remember being a little creeped out by them as a kid. Now I'm a bit obsessed. Ha ha!
January 13th, 2024
