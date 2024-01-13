Previous
I Want It! by juliedduncan
Photo 1023

I Want It!

But, it's out of my reach. :(
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Julie Duncan

Nice shot and wonderful focus. We have a collection of nests in a large jar. The nests came from our walls when we remodeled.
January 13th, 2024  
@darchibald Thank you! This one would not fit in a jar. My Grandpa collected these and hung them up in his welding shop. He must have had at least a dozen. I remember being a little creeped out by them as a kid. Now I'm a bit obsessed. Ha ha!
January 13th, 2024  
