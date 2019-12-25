Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 384
Where Are You Headed?
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
As I start year seven, I'm thinking about how I want to approach photography this year. I feel like...
4727
photos
129
followers
67
following
105% complete
View this month »
377
378
379
380
381
382
383
384
Latest from all albums
2282
1211
1212
2283
2284
384
846
1213
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
24th December 2019 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous perspective, leading line and vanishing point
December 25th, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close