Previous
The Fossil by juliedduncan
Photo 458

The Fossil

My Mom collected many rocks from the shores of the Great Lakes. I, too, enjoy their beauty.
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2024: Happy New Year, everyone! I'm still here, starting year twelve. Seems crazy to me; time goes by so fast! Have a great year, friends! 2023:...
125% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise