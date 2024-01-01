Sign up
Photo 456
Water Drops (c)
Final photo for my Art Alliance challenge, January.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
Julie Duncan
@juliedduncan
2024: Happy New Year, everyone! I'm still here, starting year twelve. Seems crazy to me; time goes by so fast! Have a great year, friends! 2023:...
Madeleine Pennock
That is delightful! What joy to look at these droplets and it works very well in black and white!
January 1st, 2024
Krista Marson
ace
small world
January 1st, 2024
