Wood anemone

It's lovely to see these beautiful woodland flowers suddenly appearing out of the sodden leaf litter in the woods. They are sometimes called windflowers because they emerge in the windy month of March. In Greek mythology they supposedly arose from the tears of Venus as she wandered through the woodland weeping for the death of Adonis. " Where streams his blood there blushing springs a rose. And where a tear has dropped, a windflower blows."