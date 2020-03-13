Previous
Next
Zoned Rosette fungus by julienne1
Photo 1950

Zoned Rosette fungus

Another amazing fungus (Podoscypha multizonata) growing on dead fallen trees in the woods.
13th March 2020 13th Mar 20

Julienne Jones

@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
534% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise