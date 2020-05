Gertrude Jekyll

This is my favourite rose in my garden. It is a rose named after Gertrude Jekyll on of our most famous and influential garden designers of the late19th and early 20th century. She wrote many books on garden design that are still influential today. Together with the architect Edward Lutyens she designed and created some wonderful gardens including Hestercombe near Taunton. Sadly many of their creations are now lost but fortunately several have been recently restored to their original design.