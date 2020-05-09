Sign up
Photo 2007
Just sky......
Not much of a photo but it was beautiful! I took it because I was lying on my back on the lawn trying to capture a photo of the newly-returned swifts soaring above my garden. Sadly they are just too darn fast!
9th May 2020
9th May 20
1
Julienne Jones
ace
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
2007
photos
81
followers
86
following
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
9th May 2020 5:23pm
Tags
sky
