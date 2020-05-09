Previous
Next
Just sky...... by julienne1
Photo 2007

Just sky......

Not much of a photo but it was beautiful! I took it because I was lying on my back on the lawn trying to capture a photo of the newly-returned swifts soaring above my garden. Sadly they are just too darn fast!
9th May 2020 9th May 20

Julienne Jones

ace
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
549% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise