Photo 2087
Enchanters Nightshade
A lovely name for a plant! Its Latin name is Circaea which relates to Circe who was an enchantress in greek mythology, sometimes depicted as the Greek goddess of magic, renowned for her vast knowledge of potions and herbs.
28th July 2020
28th Jul 20
Julienne Jones
ace
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now.
nightshade
enchanters
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
and what a pretty capture with all the bokeh dancing in the background 😊
July 29th, 2020
