Enchanters Nightshade by julienne1
Enchanters Nightshade

A lovely name for a plant! Its Latin name is Circaea which relates to Circe who was an enchantress in greek mythology, sometimes depicted as the Greek goddess of magic, renowned for her vast knowledge of potions and herbs.
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

Julienne Jones

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
and what a pretty capture with all the bokeh dancing in the background 😊
July 29th, 2020  
