Spaniel in the stubble by julienne1
Photo 2136

Spaniel in the stubble

The maize crop has been harvested for cattle fodder, and now what was a jungle to explore is now a wide open space to run across. The joys of being a spaniel!
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Julienne Jones

@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
Christopher Cox ace
Looks fun!
September 15th, 2020  
