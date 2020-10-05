Previous
Next
Shall I? by julienne1
Photo 2156

Shall I?

Jazmyn wondering whether to take the plunge. She's rather confused because a few days ago there was only a few inches of water for her to paddle in - now it's fast moving and deep. She did eventually go in but kept close to the side!
5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

Julienne Jones

ace
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
590% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise