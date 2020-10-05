Sign up
Photo 2156
Shall I?
Jazmyn wondering whether to take the plunge. She's rather confused because a few days ago there was only a few inches of water for her to paddle in - now it's fast moving and deep. She did eventually go in but kept close to the side!
5th October 2020
5th Oct 20
Julienne Jones
ace
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
2156
Tags
river
somerset
cary
