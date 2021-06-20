Previous
All present and correct by julienne1
Photo 2414

All present and correct

This Mallard mother duck has managed to rear all eight of her ducklings to a good size .... which is no mean feat when so many are usually predated within their first week. Well done Mum!
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

Julienne Jones

@julienne1
Julienne Jones
