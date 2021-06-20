Sign up
Photo 2414
All present and correct
This Mallard mother duck has managed to rear all eight of her ducklings to a good size .... which is no mean feat when so many are usually predated within their first week. Well done Mum!
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
Julienne Jones
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
Tags
duck
mallard
ducklings
