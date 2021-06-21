Sign up
Photo 2415
Spiky
One of many Peacock butterfly caterpillars making short work of a nettle patch on the moor
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
Julienne Jones
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
2415
photos
81
followers
78
following
661% complete
View this month »
2408
2409
2410
2411
2412
2413
2414
2415
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
22nd June 2021 9:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
peacock
,
butterfly
,
caterpillar
