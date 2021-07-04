Previous
Roesel's bush-cricket by julienne1
Photo 2428

Roesel's bush-cricket

This little cricket is one that favours long, ungrazed grassland so our local reserve is an ideal habitat.
4th July 2021

Julienne Jones

Photo Details

