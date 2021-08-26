Previous
Old Man's Beard by julienne1
Old Man's Beard

There are still plenty of flowers on this wild clematis, but it wont be long before the hedgerows are covered in the wispy seeds of "Old Man's Beard"
26th August 2021

Julienne Jones

@julienne1
