Previous
Next
Safely gathered in by julienne1
Photo 2481

Safely gathered in

The barley crop has been harvested - a few dry days have been good news for the farmers meaning they won't have to do expensive drying of the harvested grain.
27th August 2021 27th Aug 21

Julienne Jones

@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
679% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise