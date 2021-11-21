Previous
Next
Shelf fungus and moss by julienne1
Photo 2567

Shelf fungus and moss

Lots of fungal activity in the woods just now
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Julienne Jones

@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
703% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise