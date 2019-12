Gate Crashes...

In the evening of the Family Christmas I made the call to ' Come and help yourselves' to dinner .. when in burst these 3 Gate Crashes.. Couldn't believe it .. They were a happy bunch and really did want to join the party .. Lucky our Son recognised this trio and they belong to our neighbour over the back hill about 1.5 k's away ( across the paddocks) so was able to send them a FB message and they came and picked them up ..