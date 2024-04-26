Sign up
Photo 4002
Natures Garden..
Edited a few more shots of our weekend away. This little garden is tiny and was growing on a native log. Loved the bright red little lichen it was smaller than a pin head. Amazing what you find when you look closely.
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
1
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
5109
photos
182
followers
210
following
1096% complete
View this month »
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
20th April 2024 2:42pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
log
,
native
,
lichen
,
timber
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
April 26th, 2024
