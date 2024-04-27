Previous
Bush Toadies.. by julzmaioro
Bush Toadies..

What was a 10 minute walk took us a lot longer as we were stopping for photo's every few minutes. the toadstalls/fungi were amazing.. loved these one's that I have googled to try and identify but can't find them. Any ideas?
julia

