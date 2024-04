Lest We Forget..

Today our small village community came together for the unveiling of a WW1 memorial board to hang in our Community Hall. For some reason it was never done at the time so it was put right today. My Grandfather in on the board as a Return Serviceman WW1 and FG two Uncles, so it was a very poignant service for us both. That's George with two of his cousins whos Father and Grandfather was on the board.