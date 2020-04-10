Previous
Happy Easter ... Sorry For my Absence ... by julzmaioro
Happy Easter ... Sorry For my Absence ...

Happy Easter to you all .. Sorry I have been absent for the last couple of weeks ... I have been in hosp following a major operation .. I was hoping to be able to still do some 365 while I was in hosp but it really hit me for a bit of a sixer and just came home yesterday .. Today I received and lovely Easter Basket of Hot Cross Bun's, hibiscus and this cute little bunny so I thought I would share the love.
I hope to be able to keep up with my project but could be very limited. Thanks to @happypat for your kind words for my recovery I aim to be back in full force very soon .. Having just gone for 12 days with not picking up my camera is just unheard of ...
10th April 2020 10th Apr 20

julia

Kathy A ace
Lovely shot. Sorry to hear you have had a tough time, I hope you are recovering well now. Happy Easter to you
April 10th, 2020  
Babs ace
Oh Julia I thought I hadn't seen you around. Hope you make a speedy recovery.

So glad to hear you are home in time for Easter. Take it easy and look after yourself.
April 10th, 2020  
kali ace
really hope your healing goes well
April 10th, 2020  
Dianne
Nice for you to be home. A cute bunny.
April 10th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh I hope you heal quickly - used to have a couple of glass milk bottles many years ago with those same cows on them!
April 10th, 2020  
Karen
Sorry to hear you have been unwell, Hope you make a speedy recovery.
April 10th, 2020  
