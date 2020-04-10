Happy Easter ... Sorry For my Absence ...

Happy Easter to you all .. Sorry I have been absent for the last couple of weeks ... I have been in hosp following a major operation .. I was hoping to be able to still do some 365 while I was in hosp but it really hit me for a bit of a sixer and just came home yesterday .. Today I received and lovely Easter Basket of Hot Cross Bun's, hibiscus and this cute little bunny so I thought I would share the love.
I hope to be able to keep up with my project but could be very limited. Thanks to @happypat for your kind words for my recovery I aim to be back in full force very soon .. Having just gone for 12 days with not picking up my camera is just unheard of ...
So glad to hear you are home in time for Easter. Take it easy and look after yourself.