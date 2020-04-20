Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2546
Refraction....
Today I had a little play with glasses, water and stripey paper... always love to see how these shots turn out .. I am doing a 52 week project and this weeks topic was glass.. so this was one shot I could do within my bubble...
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
2
1
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3615
photos
215
followers
219
following
697% complete
2539
2540
2541
2542
2543
2544
2545
2546
2540
2541
2542
2543
1069
2544
2545
2546
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
20th April 2020 9:17am
Exif
Tags
water
,
glass
,
stripes
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what interesting results :)
April 20th, 2020
Margo
ace
This looks great
April 20th, 2020
