Can never resist a Great Sky...

The last few days we have had what we call 'A Pea Souper'.. ie thick fog... so this morning when I got up and saw this out the kitchen window I had to go out in my PJ's and get a shot .. even if I am in recovery mode from surgery .. I was very quick .. honest... FG was shaking his head a bit but he should be use to me by now.. The 'white' beyond the foreground pasture is fog highlighted by the sunrising ..