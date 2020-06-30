Sign up
Photo 2617
More Paper Roses...
Another shot of the lovely roses I was given the other day .. Hard to believe that these beauties are the 'throw outs' from the flower growers.. I am happy to be a recipient..
30th June 2020
30th Jun 20
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
6
2
1
365
NIKON D610
28th June 2020 3:48pm
Tags
roses
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
kind of says something about society doesn't it?
July 1st, 2020
Margo
ace
Beautiful
July 1st, 2020
