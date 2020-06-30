Previous
More Paper Roses... by julzmaioro
More Paper Roses...

Another shot of the lovely roses I was given the other day .. Hard to believe that these beauties are the 'throw outs' from the flower growers.. I am happy to be a recipient..
30th June 2020 30th Jun 20

julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
kind of says something about society doesn't it?
July 1st, 2020  
Margo ace
Beautiful
July 1st, 2020  
