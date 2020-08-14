Sign up
Photo 2661
All Lit up ...
This is the town's new Sculpture in town all lit up .. Did a drive by .. and it is a real asset to our small town...On catch up mode and internet was down for 3 day's ..
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3730
photos
218
followers
220
following
729% complete
View this month »
2654
2655
2656
2657
2658
2659
2660
2661
3
1
1
365
14th August 2020 1:29pm
Tags
lights
,
seagull
,
sculpture
Dianne
Looks really cool. Might be a good candidate for your ICM image later in the year.
August 14th, 2020
