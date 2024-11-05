The Local Church...

This is our cute little Church that is just a few K's down the road and it has featured in my life the majority of my life. My Mum and Dad married here nearly 80 years ago, our son was Christened here, Our kids went to Sunday School (on Mondays) when they were going to the primary school across the road and we have been to many other services over the years.

I was asked if I could do some photo's so that the committee could make cards, so this morning was my first attempt, I will go back and do a few more in different light..

The Parish has just reroofed, painted and refence so it is looking very smart now.