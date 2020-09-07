Previous
Apple and Cinnamon Muffins.. by julzmaioro
Apple and Cinnamon Muffins..

Today I decided I would make some muffins .. I thought apple and cinnamon would go down quite well ... As I got them out of the oven they smelt so good I thought I had best get a shot before they all disappeared .. they tasted good as well ..
julia

@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh they look delicious. I can practically smell them!
September 7th, 2020  
Diana ace
They look and sound so delicious!
September 7th, 2020  
