Photo 2685
Apple and Cinnamon Muffins..
Today I decided I would make some muffins .. I thought apple and cinnamon would go down quite well ... As I got them out of the oven they smelt so good I thought I had best get a shot before they all disappeared .. they tasted good as well ..
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
2
0
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3754
photos
213
followers
220
following
735% complete
2678
2679
2680
2681
2682
2683
2684
2685
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
7th September 2020 4:24pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh they look delicious. I can practically smell them!
September 7th, 2020
Diana
ace
They look and sound so delicious!
September 7th, 2020
