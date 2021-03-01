Sign up
Photo 2849
Tropical Flare..
The Hibiscus in my garden are flourishing at the moment as they love the hot and dry.. though don't mind a bit a extra water as well the green seems to be extra vibrant at the moment probably responding to a good pruning a few months back..
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
3918
photos
201
followers
216
following
780% complete
View this month »
2842
2843
2844
2845
2846
2847
2848
2849
Tags
tropical
,
hibiscus
