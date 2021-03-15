World Wide Minute 2021... Americas Cup Excitement..

Late this afternoon I suddenly remembered that today the 15th March is the Worldwide Minute Challenge.. so as we were watching team New Zealand compete for the Americas Cup I hurriedly got camera set up.. FG had his Team NZ supporters socks on and we were ready to go.. New Zealand had a bit of a disaster on the first leg when they lost wind and came off the foils and fell 2 k's behind Team Prada.. But not one's to give in NZ battled on and then it was team Prada to have the misfortune and came to a near stop and New Zealand went on to win by nearly 2 k's ..

Unfortunately I did not give myself enough time to check my camera time and I am out by a couple of minutes..

Now looking on FB I can not find anything about WWM2021 but anyway I will enter it here..