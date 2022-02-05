Previous
Do Not Adjust Your Set... by julzmaioro
Photo 3190

Do Not Adjust Your Set...

Portulaca in ICM.. The garden is feeling the effects of our very hot, dry and humid weather at the moment. But one flower that is thriving is the very colourful portulaca's.. They come out with the sun and add a much wanted burst of colour.
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

julia

