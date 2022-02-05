Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3190
Do Not Adjust Your Set...
Portulaca in ICM.. The garden is feeling the effects of our very hot, dry and humid weather at the moment. But one flower that is thriving is the very colourful portulaca's.. They come out with the sun and add a much wanted burst of colour.
5th February 2022
5th Feb 22
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
5th February 2022 2:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
drought
,
portulaca
,
ummer
