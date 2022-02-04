Previous
Cafe Mural.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3189

Cafe Mural..

We have a very clever lady on our town that has been painting colourful murals on some very plain walls.. This last week she has be busy painting a cafè wall in a nearby village.. Certainly a great way to brighten up a very dull corner..
4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

