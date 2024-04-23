Previous
Drive by.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3999

Drive by..

On our way to Tauramanui on Friday we were practicing our 'drive-by shooting' well not the driver. There was some colourful Autumn tree's and I like the skeletal form of this tree in the recently ploughed paddock..

23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

julia

Brigette ace
i like your edit julia and the minimalist image.
April 23rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 23rd, 2024  
