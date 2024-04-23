Sign up
Drive by..
On our way to Tauramanui on Friday we were practicing our 'drive-by shooting' well not the driver. There was some colourful Autumn tree's and I like the skeletal form of this tree in the recently ploughed paddock..
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
tree
,
lone
,
drive-by
Brigette
ace
i like your edit julia and the minimalist image.
April 23rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 23rd, 2024
