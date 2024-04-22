Sign up
Previous
Photo 3998
Saddle Up..
One of the girls on our Camera Club weekend away bought along a saddle as one of the props, as it is very heavy she put it on the nearest fence to shift later.. but here it stayed.. And looked quite the part..
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
4
3
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
20th April 2024 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
hat
,
a
,
bags
,
saddle
Elisa Smith
ace
Nicely done, lovely edit.
April 22nd, 2024
Brian
ace
Superb image of a great set. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
April 22nd, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Could be Wyoming - but we know it's not! Where are the cowboys?
April 22nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
April 22nd, 2024
