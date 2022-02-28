Previous
Next
Cole and Chief.. Portrait.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3213

Cole and Chief.. Portrait..

The boys yesterday seem to be quite happy to pose for a portrait shot.. Cole right and Chief are true Gentleman..
28th February 2022 28th Feb 22

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
880% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise