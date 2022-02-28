Sign up
Photo 3213
Cole and Chief.. Portrait..
The boys yesterday seem to be quite happy to pose for a portrait shot.. Cole right and Chief are true Gentleman..
28th February 2022
28th Feb 22
0
0
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
4287
photos
203
followers
212
following
Tags
portrait
,
horse
,
chief
,
cole
