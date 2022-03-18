Sign up
Photo 3231
We Will just wait here...
These two little dogs looked very patient waiting for their people while they went off for a surf..
18th March 2022
18th Mar 22
julia
ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
Tags
dogs
,
waiting
,
patient
Christina
That's so cute!
March 18th, 2022
