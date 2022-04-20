Chris..

Today I had the pleasure of photographing the work of stitch artist Chris. Chris is a local man that has Autism and he does the most beautiful tapestries. He sells his work via a web page.. He is very proud of his work and he showed me what he is working on at the moment and so far it has taken him a week to get this far... I have got a tapestry in the cupboard that I started 18 years ago.

As Chris is colour blind he does not work off a coloured graph but counted tapestry.. but there lies another problem.. he does not count beyond 10.. so he starts in random places and it all just works out.

Check out his website and read his story.

spectrumcrossstitch.co.nz



PS.. The back of his work was as neat as the front.