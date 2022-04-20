Previous
Chris.. by julzmaioro
Photo 3264

Chris..

Today I had the pleasure of photographing the work of stitch artist Chris. Chris is a local man that has Autism and he does the most beautiful tapestries. He sells his work via a web page.. He is very proud of his work and he showed me what he is working on at the moment and so far it has taken him a week to get this far... I have got a tapestry in the cupboard that I started 18 years ago.
As Chris is colour blind he does not work off a coloured graph but counted tapestry.. but there lies another problem.. he does not count beyond 10.. so he starts in random places and it all just works out.
Check out his website and read his story.
spectrumcrossstitch.co.nz

PS.. The back of his work was as neat as the front.
20th April 2022 20th Apr 22

julia

ace
@julzmaioro
April 2019 marks the start of my 7th year.. Still here and still having alot of fun with photography and 365 .. it is...
894% complete

View this month »

Maggiemae ace
What talent! I hope he does well!
April 20th, 2022  
Wylie ace
beautifully done.
April 20th, 2022  
Brigette ace
this is wonderful - thanks for sharing
April 20th, 2022  
Dianne
Such a clever man who is so proud of his work. Fav
April 20th, 2022  
